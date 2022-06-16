84 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.04.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $367.31 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

