Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

