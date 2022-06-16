1,813 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

