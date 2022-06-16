Vance Wealth Inc. Makes New $457,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas cut their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.00 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $917.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

