LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $418,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 38.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $458.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.38. The company has a market capitalization of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $377.12 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

