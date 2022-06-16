Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $43,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 552 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,324 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,099,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.