Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Reiterated by US Capital Advisors

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by US Capital Advisors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Denbury’s FY2022 earnings at $9.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.34.

DEN opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. Denbury has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 164.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Denbury by 54.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after purchasing an additional 232,492 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Denbury by 4.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984 shares during the period.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

