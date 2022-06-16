Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Rating Reiterated by Clarkson Capital

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Clarkson Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

NM stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.62.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 373.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 185,371 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 541,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime (Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.