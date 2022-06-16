Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $734,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $279.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.47 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $287.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

