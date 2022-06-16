Future Fund LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

