Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.89 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

