Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.4% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,347,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

