NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 4,516 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,180,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,207.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,353.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,690.36, for a total value of $19,047,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,780 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,176 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

