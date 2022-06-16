15,076 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,076 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $74.19 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

