Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $809,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

