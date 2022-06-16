Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 145 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

