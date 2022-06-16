Comerica Bank Sells 422,318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 422,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $43,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

