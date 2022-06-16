Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 63.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.20 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.96 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock valued at $142,275,850 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

