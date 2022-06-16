Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $14.78 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,258 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,000. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,244,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $14,341,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $19,344,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

