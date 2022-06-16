4,790 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,790 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

