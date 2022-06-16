Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after buying an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

