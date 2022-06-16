Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203,390 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up approximately 6.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.38% of Rapid7 worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

RPD stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

