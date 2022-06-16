Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.53.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.