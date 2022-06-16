Wealthquest Corp Buys 27,293 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $30.39.

