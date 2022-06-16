Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,975 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for about 6.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.46% of Tenable worth $27,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 269.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.22 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TENB. DA Davidson began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $1,386,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,665 shares of company stock worth $14,109,068. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

