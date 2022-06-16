Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 13,553 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,431 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,027,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,028,000.
PNOV opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.
