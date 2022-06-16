Washington Harbour Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lessened its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,421,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,115 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports accounts for approximately 8.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 2.22% of Genius Sports worth $33,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE GENI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

