iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

