Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 4,034 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

