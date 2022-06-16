Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $216.49 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

