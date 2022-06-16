Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 103 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

