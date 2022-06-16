Wealthgate Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC reduced its position in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the period. EverCommerce makes up 7.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC owned about 0.15% of EverCommerce worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,459,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EVCM stock opened at 8.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -9.95. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.73 and a twelve month high of 23.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 12.59.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 135.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 130.38 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

