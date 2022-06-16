Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,076,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $112.28 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

