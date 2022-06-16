Wealthquest Corp Buys 36 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 64.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.31 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

