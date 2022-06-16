Wealthquest Corp Sells 34,460 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthquest Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after acquiring an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,748,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,769,000 after acquiring an additional 189,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

