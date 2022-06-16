Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Invests $193,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 860 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $106,429,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

