Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Holdings Lifted by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 353.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares during the period. Ferroglobe comprises approximately 4.1% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

