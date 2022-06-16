Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 305,428 California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 305,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,000. California Resources comprises 3.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after buying an additional 1,266,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 993,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 915,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,573,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 940,955 shares of company stock valued at $45,320,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

California Resources stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. California Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

