Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.4% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after acquiring an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,604,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.42 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

