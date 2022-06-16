Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Salesforce comprises about 0.7% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a PE ratio of 163.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

