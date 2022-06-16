Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Sells 37,327 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,327 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 0.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.16.

General Motors stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

