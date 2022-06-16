Wolf Hill Capital Management LP Has $37.29 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up approximately 9.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $161.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

