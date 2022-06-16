LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 788 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.43.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $824.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $917.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

