LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,807,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $196.16 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.36.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

