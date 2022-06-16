Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

