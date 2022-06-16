The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

PG opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

