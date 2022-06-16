25,846 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $384.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.63 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $441.07 and its 200 day moving average is $452.24.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

