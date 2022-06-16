Woodline Partners LP Acquires 150,378 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,378 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,750,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,389,000 after purchasing an additional 158,414 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $53,201,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Welbilt by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after purchasing an additional 320,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Welbilt by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

