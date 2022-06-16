Roger E. Kahn Buys 23,881 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BLIN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $12.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

