Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,884,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

